Cumbernauld CHAT

Cornerstone House Centre has now relaunched the Cumbernauld Community Help and Talk Service -or CHaT – for winter 2021-22.

And that’s to address the fact that many locals continue to experience a range of negative effects as a result of the virus crisis.

The service first came into use during the first period of lockdown by providing free practical support which in fact extended to Kilsyth and across the Northern Corridor.

Its re-launch is part of the so-called Cumbernauld Bridging Forward partnership which is being led by Cornerstone House Centre and involves experienced grassroots organisations like Cumbernauld Community Forum and Cumbernauld Poverty Action.

The Scottish Government has also backed the programme.

The helpline is open from 9am-9pm every day, and email support services have been set up too for those who are more comfortable expressing themselves in writing.

Development Manager at Cornerstone House Centre Mary McNeil said that the service wanted to provide help across the board -that was both practical and emotional

She added: “Cumbernauld CHaT can help citizens facing a range of different circumstances and problems, including those experiencing stress, depression or low mood because of the pandemic or its impacts.

"It can also support individuals going through social isolation or loneliness and who might need someone to talk to, and is able to assist people feeling anxious about mixing with others and going into public places following easing of lockdown restrictions.

“Practically, the service can also facilitate signposting to local groups that offer collection of shopping, delivery of prescriptions, support with finance worries and allocation of emergency food and toiletry parcels.”