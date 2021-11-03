18-01-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Day 298 of UK wide coronavirus lockdown measures. Day 14 of mainland Scotland Lockdown Two. Falkirk is in Level 4. FALKIRK. Falkirk Town Hall. NHS Forth Valley, Community covid vaccination clinic starts today. Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being used today. Tracey McGregor, immunisation staff nurse and John Shepherd 82 from Camelon.

The oldest members of this group will be first to receive invitations in the post as appointments are being issued in descending order of age.

Community health clinics will be the nerve centre of the programme as surgeries will not factor in the roll-out because of its scale.

Those within this category will effectively be following in the footsteps of over 70s, those in care homes, patients at highest risk plus frontline health and social care workers.

Flu vaccinations are also being delivered to children under two have have underlying health issues, pre-schoolers aged two upwards, all school pupils. pregnant women and all NHS healthcare workers.

The winter flu and covid-19 vaccination programmes are designed to work together to reduce the risks for both types of illness. Wherever possible, those eligible for the booster jab will receive both the flu vaccine and covid-19 boosters on the same day.

For those in the underlying health conditions group – the type of health condition will guide whether they will be given a flu jab, the covid-19 booster, or both vaccines.

Details on who is eligible for these vaccinations and when they can expect an invitation are available on NHS inform.

Tom Elrick, General Manager for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire, said: “We are currently working through priority lists for those who are eligible for the covid-19 vaccine booster and the flu vaccine and are making good headway. “Appointments for both vaccines are being scheduled based on clinical need and age and it will take into the middle of January for everyone to be offered their vaccines. “Boosters will be offered to many of the groups who routinely have the flu vaccine to protect people from both illnesses.

" To support this, we are ensuring those most vulnerable are vaccinated first.

“If you haven’t received your appointment letter yet, please be patient.