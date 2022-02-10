Hospital at Home extended to Clydesdale

Soumen believes it will keep more people close to their loved ones and communities.

The expansion of Hospital at Home is part of South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s ongoing efforts to respond to the demands associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and significant winter pressures.

Soumen Sengupta, director of health and social care for South Lanarkshire, said: “The challenges of the last two years have placed well-publicised pressures on all of our health and social care services.

“The Clydesdale locality is unique in Lanarkshire in terms of its geographical size and rural nature. Existing service provision has been tailored to that.

“This includes the work of our award-wining integrated community support team, which is focused on supporting discharge from hospital and prevention of avoidable admission to hospital.

“Extending Hospital at Home’s reach will enrich and complement this existing coverage of care. It’s another visible demonstration of our commitment to ensuring we can safely keep more people close to their loved ones and communities during illness.”

Hospital at Home is already well-established across other areas of Lanarkshire. It delivers specialist, co-ordinated and comprehensive assessment and care to frailer older adults in their own homes. Crucially, it offers immediate care to cases that have acute medical issues.

South Lanarkshire’s Integration Joint Board recently heard details of the plans to extend the service to Clydesdale over an initial two-year period.

The Hospital at Home Service is hosted by Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire.

Ross McGuffie, chief officer, said: “Research shows most older people would prefer to remain in their own homes, with support.

“Since its inception just over 10 years ago, Hospital at Home has continually demonstrated delivery of that very outcome – often in very complex cases.”