How easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery?

Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books.

The latest data shows there are more than 5000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of January 1, 2022.

An average surgery has 6349 patients but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in the Glasgow area.

10 busiest GP surgeries in Glasgow

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations. We have also omitted practices which have no registered GPs or patients.

10. Eglinton Medical Centre (660 Eglinton Street) - In total there are 2456 patients and 1 GP.

9. Dr M Showkat (Possilpark Health and Care Centre) - In total there are 2547 patients and 1 GP.

8. Fernbank Medical Centre (194 Fernbank Street) - In total there are 5148 patients and 2 GPs, or 2574 per GP.

7. Queen’s Crescent Surgery (10 Queen’s Crescent) - In total there are 7836 patients and 3 GPs, or 2612 per GP.

6. Dr I Cullen (130 Hyndland Road) - In total there are 2673 patients and 1 GP.

5. Queen’s Park Medical Practice (181 Queen’s Drive) - In total there are 2996 patients and 1 GP.

4. Drs Al-Agilly and Morgan (463 Edinburgh Road) - In total there are 6409 patients and 2 GPs, or 3205 per GP.

3. Shields Medical Practice (80 McCulloch Street) - In total there are 3928 patients and 1 GP.

2. Parade Group Practice (Townhead Health Centre) - In total there are 17,497 patients and 4 GPs, or 4374 per GP.

1. Ashton Medical Practice (Ashton House) - In total there are 7965 patients and 1 GP.

Least busiest GPs

Here are the three GP surgeries with the fewest patients per GP.

3. Keppoch Medical Practice (Possilpark Health and Care Centre) - In total there are 4109 patients and 8 GPs, or 514 per GP.

2. Garscadden Burn Medical Practice (Drumchapel Health Centre) - In total there are 5062 patients and 10 GPs, or 506 per GP.