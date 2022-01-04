How to book a PCR test in Glasgow

Are you showing symptoms of Covid-19 and want to get tested?

There are currently two types of tests - one of which, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, is for those who already have symptoms.

When should I get a PCR test?

If you are showing symptoms, if you’ve been asked to get a test by a health protection team, if you’ve been asked to get a test to confirm a positive result, or if you’ve been identified as a close contact through Test and Protect or the Protect Scotland app.

What does a PCR test do?

PCR tests detect the genetic material of a virus and are the most reliable coronavirus tests. It usually takes up to 48 hours to get the results because they are processed in a laboratory.

Where can I get a PCR test in Glasgow?

You can book to do one at home, if they are available, or visit a testing site. There are testing sites around Glasgow - such as a drive through testing site at Glasgow Airport and walk through testing sites in most parts of the city - which can be found by clicking here.

What happens during a PCR test?

You will be put in a booth and do the test yourself. This involves taking a swab of your nose and the back of your throat. The test is then taken away by staff and sent for analysis. If you have ordered one to be done at home, the pack comes with instructions.

How long do PCR test results take?

The results should be texted to you within 48 hours.

How to book a PRC test in Glasgow