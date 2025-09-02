The flu vaccine offers the best protection against becoming unwell this winter 🤧

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who are eligible are being urged to get their flu vaccine.

Last winter, flu cases surged, with more than 300,000 hospital bed days occupied by patients.

Millions of pregnant women and children are now able to get their flu jab as the vaccination scheme rolls out.

Millions of people who are eligible for the flu vaccine can now book an appointment, as the NHS flu vaccination programme begins.

The flu vaccine offers the best protection against infection. Flu can be serious, leading to thousands of hospitalisations and deaths each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last winter saw a surge in flu cases, with more than 300,000 hospital bed days occupied by patients, almost double the previous winter and close to 50% higher than the year before.

For the first time, in some areas, flu vaccines will be offered to two to three-year-olds in nurseries, with this expected to roll out more widely. Pregnant women and all children aged two to 16 years will also be eligible, with this expanding to those aged six months to 18 years in clinical risk groups.

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said: “Vaccination is our best defence against these viruses and can be lifesaving – so I would urge mums-to-be, parents of young children and teens, and others who are eligible to come forward or book appointments for their jabs as soon possible, to help protect themselves and loved ones.”

Those eligible for the flu vaccine are being urged to take up the offer as soon as they can. | JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Who is eligible for the flu vaccine?

For the first time, pregnant women and all children aged two to 16 years will be eligible for the flu vaccine. Those who are eligible are being urged to come forward after the surge in flu cases last winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “We’re taking action now to protect the most vulnerable and build our defences before seasonal viruses take hold.

“Last winter showed us the significant impact the flu vaccination programme has, with over 100,000 hospitalisations prevented, protecting patients from disease and the NHS from winter pressures. I urge all eligible families to come forward as soon as possible. Getting vaccinated now means you’ll be protected before peak flu season hits.”

From September 1, those who are eligible for a flu jab include:

pregnant women

all children aged two or three years old (on August 31, 2025)

all primary school-aged children (from Reception class to Year six)

secondary school-aged children from Years seven to 11

all children in clinical risk groups aged from six months to less than 18 years

From October 1, flu jabs are available for those aged 18 to under 65 in clinical risk groups, such as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

those aged 65 years and over

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

Locum GPs

frontline staff employed by the following types of social care providers without employer-led occupational health schemes

those living in long-stay residential care homes or nursing homes, other long-stay health or social care facilities, or a house-bound patient

Health and social care staff will also be offered a flu vaccine from October 1, 2025.

How do I get a flu jab?

Those who are eligible for the flu jab will be contacted to remind them to come forward for their vaccine. However, you do not have to wait to be invited; you can book your flu vaccine on the NHS website in England, the NHS Inform in Scotland, and at HSC in Northern Ireland. You can also book a jab through your local GP surgery.

Pregnant women can access the flu jab at their scheduled appointments and should speak to their maternity team or contact their local GP practice or a pharmacy.

If you want to get a flu jab but you don’t meet the criteria for one on the NHS, they are available to purchase at your local pharmacy.

You can find out more about how to access the flu jab at NHS.UK.