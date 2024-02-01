How to get help for foot issues in from NHS Lanarkshire's podiatry hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foot issues can prove a problem for people of all ages, but particularly the elderly, however help is at hand and you don’t need to be referred by your GP.

For foot issues, people can contact the NHS Lanarkshire podiatry hub directly to ease any niggles or problems they may hve.

Nicola Smith, NHS Lanarkshire service development lead for podiatry, said: “Whether you're experiencing discomfort or have concerns about your feet, our podiatry hub is here for you.

“The podiatry hub is a self-referral service. The team manage podiatry treatment across Lanarkshire, helping individuals to take control of their foot health by allowing them to directly access podiatryservices.”

The podiatry hub can arrange treatment for a range of issues from toenails conditions, foot injuries and wounds, to treating and avoiding infections.

People can access the hub by three methods:

· Email - [email protected] – an electronic referral form, available on the NHS Lanarkshire website

· Telephone the hub on 01698 753753, Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

· Visit your GP practice to pick up a paper self-referral form and mail it to the hub

Nicola added: “The podiatry hub is designed to simplify and speed up the process for individuals seeking expert foot care services.

“This approach aims to reduce barriers to foot healthcare, enabling timely intervention and prevention of various foot-related conditions, ensuring they are addressed with the highest standard of care.

“Our podiatry section of the NHS Lanarkshire website also offers valuable educational resources to help individuals better understand and care for their feet.”

The most common foot conditions include: bunions, corns, calluses, hammertoes, ingrown, thickened or discoloured nails, diabetic foot conditions, poor circulation, and heel pain.