Huge drop in Covid-19 cases in Glasgow - 10 biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow

There has been another big drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 5317 positive Covid-19 cases identified in the city in the seven-day period between March 28 and April 3.

It’s a huge drop from our last update, from March 21 to 27, when there were 7191 cases.

The number of cases had been steadily rising over the last couple of months, as the BA.2 sub-variant became the dominant strain in Scotland.

There were 260,691 positive Covid-19 cases in the UK in the week ending March 3, a 2 per cent increase on the week before.

However, for the last few weeks case numbers have been falling, and the last the legal restrictions on mask wearing in indoor settings - rules which have been in place since the pandemic started - are set to be lifted soon.

Despite the fall in cases, some Glasgow neighbourhoods are still showing high case rates than others.

Here are the 10 areas with the highest numbers of cases per 100,000 residents.

10. North Kelvin - 1181 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Glenwood South - 1198 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Drumry West - 1219 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Ruchill - 1247 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Cathcart - 1269 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Baillieston West - 1292 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Carmunnock North - 1326 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Kelvinside and Jordanhill - 1343 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Victoria Park - 1759 cases per 100,000 residents