Hundreds of excess deaths in Glasgow in 2021, new figures reveal

There were hundreds of excess deaths in Glasgow in 2021, according to new figures, highlighting the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the city.

Data collected by GlasgowWorld shows that there were 6906 deaths registered in Glasgow in 2021, higher than the average figures for the 2015-2019 period.

The average annual death figure for these years is 6409.6.

It means there were 496.4 excess deaths - fatalities above what would normally be expected - 7.7 per cent above the average.

In December 2021 alone, there were 626 deaths - much higher than the 575 average for the 2015-2019 period.

It means there were 51 excess deaths in the city during the month.

The excess deaths figure is not just a reflection of the number of people who died from Covid-19, but also those who might have missed out on other medical treatment because of the pandemic.