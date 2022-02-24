Hundreds of excess deaths in Glasgow in 2021, new figures reveal

Data collected by GlasgowWorld shows that there were 6906 deaths registered in Glasgow in 2021, higher than the average figures for the 2015-2019 period.
The average annual death figure for these years is 6409.6.
It means there were 496.4 excess deaths - fatalities above what would normally be expected - 7.7 per cent above the average.
In December 2021 alone, there were 626 deaths - much higher than the 575 average for the 2015-2019 period.
It means there were 51 excess deaths in the city during the month.
The excess deaths figure is not just a reflection of the number of people who died from Covid-19, but also those who might have missed out on other medical treatment because of the pandemic.
Compared to regions throughout the rest of the UK, Glasgow saw the 263rd highest rise in deaths. The London Borough of Newham had the highest percentage rise in excess deaths in 2021, compared to the 2015-2019 average. It registered 452 excess deaths.