Information and support service for those affected with cancer open again in East Renfrewshire

The Macmillan information space at Clarkston Library

During the pandemic the service could only be offered over the phone and video calls, but the easing of restrictions has allowed the partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support and East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure to resume in-person support.

Initially this will be provided on an appointment-only basis, but the project plans to move to drop-in support in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trained volunteers offer a friendly listening ear to anyone affected by cancer – whether that’s the person with a cancer diagnosis, family, friends, health professionals or even someone worried about cancer.

The cancer information and support volunteers can also let people know about other support that’s out there.

Volunteer coordinator Vanessa Taylor said: “We know there’s a need out there in the local area and we’re here to help.

"We take the safety of those who use our service very seriously. We follow the Scottish Government’s Covid guidance for libraries, and have put in place measures to help keep everyone safe.”

“Our spaces are still bright and welcoming, our Macmillan volunteers are there to listen and help people find out about and access other sources of support in the local community and beyond.”

The service isoffered at the Foundry on Wednesday mornings and at Clarkston Library on Fridays. To book an appointment email [email protected] or call or text 07867 441579 (Mon/Tues/Thurs) 07867 441486 (Wed/Fri).