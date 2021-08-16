Injections

The prospect of hosting a vaccination clinic in Kilsyth was discussed in depth in a meeting between NHS Lanarkshire and Kilsyth Community Board at the start of the vaccination process earlier this year but only two one-day long clinics ever materialised

Now it has been confirmed that Kilsyth has yet again been left off the list - in a move slammed by Kilsythian Central Scotland List MSP Mark Griffin

The Labour man said:“The COVID-19 booster will be essential to keeping on top of the virus and the potential variants that may continue to arise. I have contacted the Chief Executive of NHS Lanarkshire to raise my concerns and have called on the Health Board to deliver a community-based model that ensures people can access both the booster and flu vaccine as simply as possible within their own communities.

“Many experienced transport, accessibility and communication difficulties when the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out. These challenges forced many to use public transportation when they were not comfortable doing so, pay high costs to get taxis, and put a number off getting the vaccine at all. It is important that these problems are not replicated.”

Dr Mark Russell, Lead for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire, said: “At the start of the covid-19 vaccination programme the Garrell Vale Community Facility in Kilsyth was used as a satellite centre for local people aged over 70. When we moved to the ‘mass vaccination’ part of the programme we needed to use a larger venue to accommodate the number of people coming through.