Kirkintilloch couple raise more cash for brain tumour research in memory of their son

The event added another £1,000 to the David Philip Crooks Fund

David was a fit, young man when his brain tumour was discovered after he suffered a seizure in June 2008, at the age of 26.

Sadly, despite surgery and treatment, the Kirkintilloch Bowling Club member passed away on January 27, 2009, at Marie Curie Hospice.

To date the David Philip Crooks Fund has raised more than £55,000 for the charity and the couple are now aiming to reach £70,000.

Family and friends enjoyed a delicious lunch of soup and home-baking at the event in St David’s Church which raised £1,000.

George and Dorothy were joined by East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan, who opened the event, along with Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay and newly-elected Kirkintilloch East, North and Twechar councillor Pamela Marshall.

Ms Callaghan said: “I was humbled to open George and Dorothy’s fundraiser in memory of their son David, who sadly lost his life to a brain tumour.

"The event raised £1,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity, taking their total to over £55,000. What a brilliant achievement.

"I wish them all the very best in reaching their fundraising targets.”

Ms Mackay added: “George and Dorothy are a remarkable couple and there’s no doubt David would be very proud of their bid to help all those suffering from this terrible condition.”

At least 88,000 children and adults are currently estimated to be living with a brain tumour in the UK.

Just 12 per cent of adults survive for five years after diagnosis and brain tumours reduce life expectancy by an average of 27 years – the highest of any cancer.

Despite this, research into brain tumours accounts for just just three per cent of the money spent each year on cancer research in the UK.