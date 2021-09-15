Kirky team GRACE gear up for Kiltwalk to raise vital funds

Team GRACE

A charity organisation which support adults in East Dunbartonshire who have experienced life trauma, is gearing up to raise vital funds through Scotland’s Kiltwalk 2021.

Supporters of Group Recovery Aftercare Community Enterprise (GRACE) are taking part in the popular fundraising event which returns to Glasgow on Sunday, September 26.

All donations are topped up by 50% courtesy of The Hunter Foundation, lead by businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

GRACE provides recovery after-care for people who have experienced life traumas such as bereavement, ill health, loneliness and isolation, mental health issues and homelessness problems and also those who are settled in recovery from addiction to alcohol, drugs or gambling.

So far, Team GRACE supporters have pledged more than £1,000 to help the charity continue its essential work.

Established in May 2012, GRACE has already harnessed the commitment of local residents, East Dunbartonshire Council and the voluntary sector to provide a weekly programme of activities in various local venues.

The ethos and focus is on activities which promote a feeling of self awareness and self help to rebuild people’s confidence and self worth.

In practical terms, this translates into holding creative writing workshops, digital classes, arts and crafts sessions and living on a budget tutorials.

Its founder Robert Smith was given a Local Hero Award from local MSP Rona Mackay in 2017.