Kirsten supports action to close deadly cancer gap

The Less Survivable Cancers Awareness Day was promoted by the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce (LSCT) which represents those affected by cancers of the lung, liver, brain, oesophagus, pancreas and stomach.

These cancers have an average five-year survival rate of just 16 per cent of those diagnosed and make up nearly half of all common cancer deaths in the UK.

The aim of the Less Survivable Cancers Awareness Day was to highlight the importance of early diagnosis in improving survival and quality of life for people affected by these cancers.

Less survivable cancers are difficult to diagnose, and data released in 2021 showed that awareness of the symptoms of the deadliest cancers is as low as four per cent across the UK.

NHS data shows that while 2.7 per cent of breast and 7.8 per cent of prostate cancer cases were diagnosed as the result of an emergency as many as half of the diagnoses for some less survivable cancers take place after an emergency presentation.

The LSCT is urging everyone to be aware of the symptoms of these deadly cancers and to seek medical help at the earliest opportunity if they recognise any of the signs.

Ms Oswald said: “I was pleased to speak out for people diagnosed with less survivable cancers and support the first Less Survivable Cancers Awareness Day.

“Early diagnosis is crucial and now is the time to work together and make a real difference in life chances for thousands of people who are diagnosed with these cancers each year.”

Anna Jewell, chair of the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce, added: “We are delighted that Kirsten supported the first Less Survivable Cancers Awareness Day.

“We know that delays in diagnosis lead to much poorer outcomes for patients with these rapidly advancing cancers. We also know the trauma associated with receiving a diagnosis in an emergency setting for both patients and families.

“These cancers are currently difficult or impossible to treat at later stages and the time from diagnosis to death is often brutally short compared to more survivable cancers. The situation is critical and has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.”