Landmarks are turning purple in Milngavie and Bearsden for

A total of three local landmarks in Bearsden and Milngavie will be illuminated purple to raise awareness of a good cause, via an event that started in Canada.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:54 GMT

Purple Day will take place on Sunday March 26 after Epilepsy Scotland followed the example of nine-year-old Cassidy Megan who started the event back in 2008 to get people talking about the condition.

Milngavie Town Hall, Bearsden Community Hub and the courtyard in Mugdock Country Park will all be floodlit with the coloured light.

Epilepsy Scotland’s Chief Executive, Lesslie Young said:“Awareness days such as Purple Day are a great opportunity for people to learn more about epilepsy and to support our vital services, including our national helpline, wellbeing services, and information available through our website."

Further details are available on Epilepsy Scotland’s website at www.epilepsyscotland.org.uk/purpleday or email [email protected]

