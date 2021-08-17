Jim Logue

Residents aged over 65 years old can take advantage of North Lanarkshire Council’s Active 65 offer which sees memberships slashed from £22 per month to just £50 for the full year.

Those wishing to get fit can take advantage of this discounted offer which gives access to leisure facilities, fitness classes, swimming, health suites and much more in venues across the area.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was judged to be a particularly opportune time to bring in the scheme to allow locals to fully re-emerge after lockdown by boosting their fitness levels, weight loss and their equilibrium in general.

Jim Logue, Leader of North Lanarkshire Council said: “It is so important to stay active and social at any age and this offer provides a great way of doing it.

"Everyone has their own goals when it comes to fitness, it might be about losing weight, keeping fit or socialising with others.

"No matter what your motivation is, Active 65 offers you the chance to do just that.

"Being fit and active can have major benefits for your physical and mental health. As a council, we are committed to helping our residents’ access affordable and good quality leisure facilities.

"This last year has been difficult for everyone and we know some people might be reluctant to return to indoor activities or feel they aren’t as fit as they were before.

"Our fitness teams are excited and ready to welcome you back in a safe environment and give you all the support and encouragement you need to get back on track.”

To sign up online visit: www.nlleisure.co.uk or call 01236 341969. If you are already a member and qualify for this offer, staff will automatically set up the new package for you.

Meanwhile readers are being reminded about a programme of free walks that has been launched in Motherwell, Newartill, Bellshill and Uddingston -by Get Walking Lanarkshire

The Motherwell Times featured this last week on our website in a move which drew a big response from our online community who wanted to join in.