Leisure classes return across East Renfrewshire

The return of leisure classes will boost physical and mental health and wellbeing.

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure's programme offers a wide range of sports classes, include athletics at Eastwood, Williamwood and Barrhead High schools, hockey and tennis at Eastwood High school, as well as football at various locations. Indoor classes include mini kickers, gymnastics and netball.

Art classes for both adults and kids also return in person for the first time since March 2020, temporarily moving to Fairweather Hall in Newton Mearns while Eastwood Park hosts the vaccination centre.

Anthony McReavy from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, said: "Our sports coaches and tutors can't wait to welcome new faces along with previous participants to all of our leisure classes, with a range of indoor and outdoor activities available.

"You don't have to join the first week, if there are spaces available you can join the block booking for the remaining time."