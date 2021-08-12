Newlands Place

Long-suffering residents at Block D Newlands Place in Seafar are tiring of this seemingly constant problem which has left some stranded in their homes.

The tenants – the bulk of whom have serious mobility issues – are urging landlord Sanctuary to address the matter as quickly as possible, amidst fears that the lack of a lift will become a permanent problem longer term.

Among these residents is fed-up Moira Noble who believes that Sanctuary is simply fobbing off its tenants as the problem steadfastly refuses to go away in an ongoing saga which raises questions about the long-term suitability of the block for older people.

She told us: “The situation here is desperate.

"We were without the lift for almost four weeks in April awaiting a part.

“Since then the lift has broken down a further five times the latest being Friday, August 6.

"The lift remains out of action apparently waiting for another part!

“I spent an hour on the phone to Sanctuary on Friday, July 23 and was told it was a split cable but would be repaired the next day, which it was.

“I explained to the lady how often this lift had been out of action since April and that residents were trapped even when the lift is working.

"We have no confidence that if we go out the lift will be operational when we return!

"She told me a lift specialist was coming out on Tuesday, July 27 to examine the lift. I have spoken to several neighbours but no-one saw anyone at the lift on that day.”

When the Cumbernauld News contacted Sanctuary, we were told that a lift contractor had been sent out earlier this week but that the matter did not end there.

A spokesman said “As we are committed to finding a long-term solution to this issue, we have also arranged for a specialist engineer to carry out a detailed inspection of the lift.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience the problems with this lift has caused.