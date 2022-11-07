Lockdown mums to walk in aid of charity.

Good luck on your sponsored walk ladies.

The 20 mothers, all of whom are from Kirkintilloch, Bishopbriggs and the surrounding areas are taking part in a sponsored walk with their now two-year-olds and their siblings.

Local organiser Karen Wylie said: “We know each other as a result of having children in lockdown. In May 2020, shortly after I had my second child, I started what was initially a virtual group for local mums who had babies during the first lockdown in Bishopbriggs and surrounding areas. Not only did they help to keep me sane, but they turned out to be some of the loveliest, most helpful, supportive and funny women I have ever met.

“When we were in lockdown we then formed a new baby group and walked and talked together (following government guidance for baby groups!) in all weathers. We have supported each other through lockdown, teething, sleepless nights, returning to work and all the challenges and stresses mums face.“Unfortunately, one of our Mums, Lisa, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and we have been thinking of all the things we could do to support her.

"We’ve been making her meals and helping out in other ways.

"One of the things we decided we could do was to raise some money for the charity Breast Cancer Now by taking our ‘lockdown children’ on a sponsored walk. It’s not the easiest managing a large group of two year olds. I’d rather walk 20 miles alone. However, the walk is organised now for November 20.

“We’d love to raise lots of money and raise awareness of breast cancer too. so we are hoping the public will support us by donating to our Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/team/LockdownMums.

Advertisement

At the time of going to press the total raised so far was standing at a remarkable £2,614.00.