Man has died in car crash on A723 Carfin to Holytown link Road

Shortly before going to press, Police Scotland confirmed that a driver had been killed in a crash on the A723 Carfin to Holytown Link Road in Motherwell.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:02 pm

The incident happened around 5.45am on Tuesday April 12 and involved a black Mercedes car and a Brown UPS heavy goods vehicle. Emergency services attended and and the 35-year-old man, the car driver, was declared dead at the scene.Sergeant John Tait said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died in this collision and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.“I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0372.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency servicesPolice ScotlandMotherwellMercedes