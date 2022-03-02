Newarthill Library

The national charity You Are My Sunshine will operate from a specially designated space in the Kirkhall Road premises on Mondays and Wednesday evenings on a drop-in basis from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

YAMS bills itself as a mental health and wellbeing hub offering counselling, education courses, one to one support, therapeutic activities, and relaxation therapy.

They opened in 2018 to provide people across Scotland a wide range of mental health services.

Russell Brown, Digital and Support Services Manager at North Lanarkshire Council, said: "We are pleased to be working with YAMS. Being based within the library will also ensure that YAMS continues to operate in the heart of Newarthill. We are excited about the opportunity for further partnership working generated by their location."

Rhonda Jones, Charity Founder and Manager at YAMS added: "We are grateful for this opportunity and also thankful to Brannock High School for supporting our premises during our initial stages.Being based at the library will allow us to grow and is an opportunity to expand our vital services.”