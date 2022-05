Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court officials confirmed the case, due to be heard at Inverness on Wednesday, was halted after a key prosecution witness returned a positive result for monkeypox.

It was the second confirmed case north of the border and follows three men being advised to self-isolate in Glasgow last week.

And Public Health Scotland (PHS) later confirmed the number with the virus north of the border has now risen to three.

Monkeypox symptoms include include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion Pic: Science Photo Library

On Monday one man in Glasgow initially tested positive for the virus, which has been linked to unprotected sex at two raves in Europe earlier this month. The total number of cases in the UK as of Wednesday stood at 78.

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Poke informed the court about the second positive test on the alleged victim in the Inverness case.

She that the man had reported he was suffering from monkeypox and could not attend to give evidence.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service said in a statement: “We can confirm that the case was adjourned today due to a Crown witness being absent due to a suspected case of monkeypox.”

A spokesperson for Public Health Scotland (PHS) said: “In line with national protocols, PHS is working with NHS Boards and wider partners to investigate a small number of potential cases of monkeypox in Scotland.

“Two additional cases of monkeypox with recent travel history have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases across Scotland to three.

“In line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance, the individuals are receiving care and treatment appropriate to their condition. Close contacts of the cases are being identified and provided with health information, advice and, where appropriate, vaccine.

“It would not be appropriate for PHS to comment on individuals.”

They added: "“Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.”

UK Health Agency Security urged anyone at the highest risk of having caught monkeypox to isolate for 21 days.