NHS Lanarkshire has stressed that some decisions still have to be made by health watchdogs but that a plan of action has been devised around the booster jab and the flu jab.

Dr Mark Russell, Lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire explained: “To allow us to deliver these two vaccinations together we are waiting on further guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

"There will be people who are eligible for both vaccines and some who are eligible for only one and we want to make it as convenient as possible for everyone to receive their vaccinations.

“We plan to offer those who are eligible for both vaccines one appointment, so people don’t have to attend two appointments within a short period of time.

"In order for us to do this we need the JCVI guidance, which is expected in mid-September.

"In the meantime, we are prioritising primary and secondary school pupils as they are only eligible for the flu vaccine. Our vaccination team will be assisting the school immunisation team for two weeks starting this week.

“If the guidance is received when expected, we will then roll-out both the covid booster and flu vaccine to care home residents and patient-facing staff from Monday, September 20.

“The wider community vaccination programme for both the covid booster and flu will then follow from Monday, September 27.

“We are working with Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) to make sure that our sites are well served by public transport.

"Further details will be published when they have been confirmed.

“Our drop-in clinics for first and second doses of the covid-19 vaccine will continue to run at the weekends at The Link.

“People can also attend any drop-in centre in Scotland, if it is more convenient.