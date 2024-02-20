Motherwell slash thug jailed after leaving victim with 15cm cut to cheek that needed 46 stitches, before running away
Hamilton Sheriff Court heard that Shaun Blair leapt over a fence and slashed Matthew Harley with a weapon of some kind.
Blair, 29, is now behind bars following the attack in Kylemore Crescent on June 25, 2022.
He admitted striking Mr Harley on the face with an unspecified sharp object to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.
Lewis Devoy, prosecuting, said the victim was drinking with two other people when the assault happened.
He said: "The accused jumped over a fence and approached Mr Harley. He struck him once to the left side of the face, causing an open wound, then ran away."
Shocked witnesses gave the victim first aid before the emergency services arrived.
The Fiscal added: "Mr Harley was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
"He had sustained a 15cm cut to his cheek that was 1cm deep. It required 46 stitches and a consultant surgeon confirms that it will leave a scar.
"Photographs taken while he was in hospital show the extent of the injury."
No reason for the attack was given in court.
Defence agent Scott Jones said Blair, formerly of Forgewood Road, Motherwell, has only a "limited" criminal record, but added: "He is under no illusions about the prospect of a custodial sentence."
Blair appeared from custody after failing to attend court.
Sheriff John Hamilton told him: "You have only two minor previous convictions - for drug offences.
"I require a criminal justice social work report that will inform the court what the appropriate sentence should be.
"Given the difficulties with you attending court and the fact that a significant prison sentence is likely, you will be remanded in custody."
Blair will be sentenced on March 13.
Anyone with any information on any crime is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.
Information can be left anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.