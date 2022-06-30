Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

Mrs Fellows who is the SNP’s Disability Spokesperson at Westminster, had already been investigating the state of special assistance in UK air travel when the news broke that a passenger on a flight to Gatwick died after the airport’s disability assistance staff allegedly failed to show up.

Reports suggest that the man fell down an escalator while trying to make his own way to the terminal after special assistance staff didn’t arrive. Gatwick have denied the claims that staff shortages had anything to do with the event.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Fellows said: “Airports have a legal duty to ensure that no passenger is treated unfairly, let alone put in danger, due to their disabilities.

“I have spoken to a number of constituents in Motherwell and Wishaw who have raised the issue of accessibility with me and I am keen to hear more. I want to have the fullest picture of what it is like to travel by air with a disability. This issue appears to predate Covid. I’m asking constituents to get in touch with me if they have experienced any delays similar to this.”

The Civil Aviation Authority too recently announced that it was “very concerned” with the rise in reports of “significant service failings”.