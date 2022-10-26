MSP Rona has welcomed a newly refreshed baby box for the scheme's fifth anniversary.

Rona Mackay MSP pictured with a revamped baby box

The Scottish Government introduced the Baby Boxes scheme in 2017, entitling every newborn in Scotland to a box containing essential items intended to make sure that every child has the best possible start in life.

Based on the latest figures for number of Baby Boxes given out by health boards, 235,622 boxes have been distributed to parents across Scotland since the start of the project.

Commenting, Ms Mackay said: “I am delighted that Scotland’s much cherished Baby Box is being given a fresh makeover just in time for its fifth anniversary.

“With updated clothing designs, the refreshed baby box also now includes a baby friendly toothbrush to promote oral health from the very beginning of a baby’s life.

“The arrival of a new baby is a wonderful and joyous moment for every family in East Dunbartonshire but, as every new parent no doubt appreciates, the costs of welcoming a new addition to the family can be significant - and particularly so when household budgets are under increasing pressure with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Regardless of the circumstances of new mums and dads, receiving a baby box as a celebration of their new arrivals - and the essential items needed for the first six months of their child’s life – really is a very welcome gift.

“And the addition of a toothbrush in the baby box for the first time will hopefully encourage good dental health from the beginning and all the way through life.

“The baby box is one of many transformative actions the SNP is taking to make a real difference to children and families on low incomes – like the game changing Scottish Child payment, which will soon be £25 per week per child.