MSP visits Glasgow care home to see specialist dementia unit
Residents and colleagues at the HC-One Scotland-owned care home enjoyed meeting Mr Yousaf and spoke to him about life at Darnley Court, which is an integral part of the local community.
The MSP received a tour round the 120-bed nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the recently opened Specialist Dementia Care Community (SDCC).
He spoke to several residents, relatives and colleagues, as he saw "first hand" the care taking place at Darnley Court's SDCC.
Dame Ruth Carnell, non-executive chair, also visited the home on the day, where she saw the newly refurbished SDCC and met with Mr Yousaf.
Both colleagues and residents enjoyed the visit, and they were able to demonstrate holistic care at Darnley Court.
Lynsey Armstrong, home manager at Darnley Court, said: “We were delighted to welcome MSP Humza Yousaf to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
Humza Yousaf added: “I was delighted to visit Darnley Court Care Home and see first-hand the newly-established Specialist Dementia Care Community facility.
"I was able to hear about the Namaste Care provided, a holistic care package provided to those with acute dementia, who are far too often in a hospital setting, where occupancy is already too high. I commend the team at Darnley Court for the excellent care they are providing my constituents.”
