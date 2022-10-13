Much-used path in East Dunbartonshire has now reopened

Cllr Paul Ferretti - Convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets - is pictured (on the left) with members of the 'Walk, Run, Cycle in and around East Dunbartonshire' group and Christopher McGeough, the Council's Acting Team Leader - Traffic & Transport (fifth from left).

Some 4,500m of the Strathkelvin Railway Path - between Kilsyth Road in Kirkintilloch and Campsie Road in Lennoxtown - has been transformed to provide a smooth surface for local residents and visitors.

The popular route also forms part of the National Cycle Network, John Muir Way and Thomas Muir Heritage Trail.

Funding was provided by the Council's Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes allocation from Transport Scotland and also Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT).

The project involved resurfacing, the installation of hand railing at the Kirkintilloch side and addressing damage caused by tree roots.

Councillor Paul Ferretti, Convener of the Council's Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets Committee, said, "I am pleased to visit the newly-resurfaced route and see for myself just what a difference this investment has made. It was always popular, but its condition meant it wasn't always fully accessible for people of all ages and abilities.

"The path is perfect now to walk, cycle, run and scoot - from parents with prams to folk on a fitness journey to someone in a wheelchair out for a stroll. Thanks to everyone for their patience while improvements were carried out."

Lorna Thomson founded Facebook active travel group 'Walk, Run, Cycle in and around East Dunbartonshire' in 2020 and it now has more than 7,500 members, some of whom recently joined Councillor Ferretti to view the improvements.

She said, "We're delighted the path is looking so good. It's one of a number of popular routes in East Dunbartonshire which our members use to relax, keep fit and enjoy the outdoors."

Alan Moir, Vice Chair of SPT, added: "We are delighted to see the completion of this popular path for all walkers and wheelers in the area.