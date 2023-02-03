Neil Bibby supports campaign to end cervical cancer in the UK

During Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (January 23 to 29), Neil Bibby supported Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust as they called for action to eliminate cervical cancer in the UK.

Cervical cancer currently kills two women in the UK every day and the charity is calling for action, innovation, and awareness to help end cervical cancer.

Neil Bibby is supporting Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, by encouraging women in West of Scotland to attend their cervical screening when invited, and by supporting the efforts of the HPV immunisation programme.

Cervical screening coverage in the area covered by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is just 65.4%, meaning that over a third of women in the region do not attend their screening when invited.

Mr Bibby said: “It’s really exciting that we have the opportunity to effectively consign a cancer to the history books.

"Cervical screening and HPV vaccines can both help prevent cervical cancer, and I would encourage everyone who can to make use of these amazing cancer prevention tools.”

Samantha Dixon, Chief Executive at Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said: “A world without cervical cancer doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. The UK has the tools to make it a reality which is incredibly exciting.

"We need Government action to get there as soon as possible, but everyone can play their part.

"Going for cervical screening when invited, and making sure your child is vaccinated against HPV, will help make cervical cancer a thing of the past.”