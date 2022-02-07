New Clydebank Health and Care Centre opens

The new £21.7million Clydebank Health and Care Centre has opened its doors open for the first time.

Situated next to the iconic Titan crane, the building will give people in Clydebank access to a wide range of health and social care services under one roof for the first time.

Queen’s Quay project

The ambitious Queen’s Quay project has been delivered by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC), West Dunbartonshire HSCP and West Dunbartonshire Council in partnership with hub West Scotland and the Scottish Futures Trust. Funding has been provided by the Scottish Government.

The new Clydebank Health and Care Centre.

The new Health Centre is the second building completed within the Queens Quay Master Plan and together with Queens Quay House, West Dunbartonshire HSCP’s new residential care home, completes the Queens Quay Health Quarter, firmly kicking off the regeneration of the Queens Quay area.

What does it offer?

The new, fully accessible Health Centre will serve around 47,000 people in the Clydebank area. The building will be home to 340 staff and an additional 300 Home Carers from Care at Home who will be aligned to the building, will travel to and from the Health Centre over the course of a working week.

As well as six GP surgeries, it will be home to physiotherapy, treatment rooms, podiatry, Care at Home, mental health services, sexual health services and more.

The GP practices are keeping their current names, with the Blue and Purple Practices on the ground floor, and the Red, Yellow, Green and Orange Practices situated on the first floor.

‘Stunning new facility’

NHSGGC chairman, Professor John Brown CBE said: “This stunning new facility is the sixth new Health and Care Centre to be opened by NHSGGC and partners in the last few years. It has been delivered on budget and exceeds all of our expectations. In spite of challenging circumstances brought about by the pandemic, the contractor, design team and project team were able to deliver the building with just a minimal delay.

“I have every confidence that the people of Clydebank will be equally pleased with the result when they start coming through the doors.”

‘Proud moment’

West Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) chief officer, Beth Culshaw, said: “This is a very proud moment for everyone associated with West Dunbartonshire HSCP. It was once a dream and is now a stunning reality.

“I know my staff and our colleagues in primary care and the voluntary sector are excited and proud to be starting a new era in health and social care in such a beautiful, purpose-built facility. It offers us real opportunities to work more closely with GPs and it will also provide space for Third Sector and community groups to offer support and information to local people.