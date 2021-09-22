Called Fool-On, the the group has been operating for several weeks and and is meeting in Cornerstone House Centre in Esk Walk every Thursday from 1pm to 3pm.

Participants wil get the chance to try out piano, bass, guitar and tutorials in songwriting as well as other activities like stand-up comedy.

The emphasis is on providing new skills in a fun and supportive environment which allows members to extend their social circle in the process.