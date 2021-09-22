New performing arts group forms for those recovering from mental health problems

A groundbreaking group aimed at over 16s who are facing mental health problems and would like to explore the performing arts for free is now operating in Cumbernauld.

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 1:18 pm
Called Fool-On, the the group has been operating for several weeks and and is meeting in Cornerstone House Centre in Esk Walk every Thursday from 1pm to 3pm.

Participants wil get the chance to try out piano, bass, guitar and tutorials in songwriting as well as other activities like stand-up comedy.

The emphasis is on providing new skills in a fun and supportive environment which allows members to extend their social circle in the process.

Anyone who would like to know more about the group is asked to contact 01698 760810 or [email protected]