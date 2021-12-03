Run by the UK Government, PCR tests must be booked in advance via www.nhsinform.scot/test

This system of testing should only be accessed by those who think they have symptoms or have been instructed to do so by a clinician or NHS contract tracer.

Lateral flow test kits are also now available for pick up without an appointment at local walk-in or drive-through test sites from 8am – 8pm each day.

Tests can also be ordered online or by phone by calling 119.