New walk-through test centres open in Motherwell and Wishaw

Motherwell’s Aquatec and Wishaw Sports Centre are now venues for walk-through coronavirus testing centres, after it was decided to make the process more accessible for the public in both towns.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 9:53 am

Run by the UK Government, PCR tests must be booked in advance via www.nhsinform.scot/test

This system of testing should only be accessed by those who think they have symptoms or have been instructed to do so by a clinician or NHS contract tracer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lateral flow test kits are also now available for pick up without an appointment at local walk-in or drive-through test sites from 8am – 8pm each day.

Tests can also be ordered online or by phone by calling 119.

For more information and to order a test kit online, go to: Coronavirus (COVID-19): getting tested in Scotland - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

WishawUK GovernmentPCRNHS