Run by the UK Government, PCR tests must be booked in advance via www.nhsinform.scot/test
This system of testing should only be accessed by those who think they have symptoms or have been instructed to do so by a clinician or NHS contract tracer.
Lateral flow test kits are also now available for pick up without an appointment at local walk-in or drive-through test sites from 8am – 8pm each day.
Tests can also be ordered online or by phone by calling 119.
For more information and to order a test kit online, go to: Coronavirus (COVID-19): getting tested in Scotland - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)