NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde have stressed the importance of being vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella.

DOUBLE DOSE: Vaccination against measles requires a double dose

Measles is one of the most highly infectious diseases and can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening complications if not treated.

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, rash, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

In the most severe of cases, measles can develop into more threatening conditions such as pneumonia, especially in those with a weakened immune system.

The health board's advice comes amidst an increase in cases across the UK and Europe, with the health board urging vaccination to help safeguard public health.

Iain Kennedy, consultant in public health medicine, said: “Measles can spread easily and quickly though droplets from the nose and mouth when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

“ As we have noticed an increase in cases across the UK, it is important to ensure the safety of each other - in particular, young children. We would encourage all parents to ensure their child has had two doses of the MMR vaccine before they start school to help reduce the spread of infection.“The best way to stay safe and healthy is to get vaccinated against the disease and collectively reduce the risks of outbreaks. Increased vaccination coverage, can create a shield of immunity that safeguards the wider community."

