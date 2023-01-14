NHS Lanarkshire first to provide occupational therapists in GP practices

NHS Lanarkshire is set to become one of the first health boards in Scotland to provide a primary care occupational therapy (OT) service to all local GP practices.

NHS Lanarkshire’s Oversight Executive Group approved the proposal to make the current temporary service, permanent.

The primary care OT service has been tested in GP practices across the Hamilton and Bellshill areas but will now be extended across Lanarkshire.

Once recruitment has finished, occupational therapists will start to arrive in practices in spring, with the ambition that all local GP practices will have access to an OT by summer.

Dr Mark Russell, South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership medical director, said: “This is a great investment in primary care and a real benefit for the people of Lanarkshire.

"This work is part of the implementation of the national GP contract, which aims to refocus the role of the GP and allow them to focus on more complex care. Some tasks previously carried out by a GP will now be carried out by other members of the wider primary care multidisciplinary team, including occupational therapists, where it is safe, appropriate and improves patient care.”

Janice McClymont, head of NHS Lanarkshire occupational therapy profession, has welcomed the news.

She said: “Early access to primary care occupational therapy services can support people to enhance their personal level of independence and enable them to live their best lives before their condition becomes chronic or long term in nature.

“Occupational therapists can assess the impact of both mental and physical health conditions on a person.

"They see beyond diagnoses and limitations to hopes and aspirations and they look at the relationships between daily activities or occupations, alongside the challenges individuals are experiencing and the environment in which people live and work.

"By recommending practical and realistic adjustments tailored to each person’s needs, occupational therapists can help people to make positive changes to maximise their potential in everyday life.”

Dr Tyra Smyth, secretary of the Lanarkshire GP Sub-committee, has seen first-hand the benefit of occupational therapy support in practices.

She said: “This is a really positive step for practices in Lanarkshire. GP workload is reduced by providing the holistic care, support and empowerment that helps people transition back from being patients, into people.”

Implementing the service across Lanarkshire will take time and the first step is to recruit staff.

There are a number of posts available across bands five, six and seven, for occupational therapists at different stages of their careers.

The closing date for applications was Monday and it is hoped applicants will be in post in local GP practices by the spring.

NHS Lanarkshire’s bid to improve access to local GPs landed in the national spotlight this week.