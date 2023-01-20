You may well have made a New Year resolution to get in shape and fighting fit for 2023...but are already struggling to keep up the good work on your own.

If your spirits are flagging as the January blues kick in, we’ve got something that just might inspire you to stick to your guns.

NHS Lanarkshire’s Healthy Lifestyle and Weight Management Service is promoting a variety of support to empower people who wish to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Being physically active and eating a balanced diet are important for not only physical but also emotional and mental health.

A range of courses is being promoted by NHS Lanarkshire to support locals who are determined to stick to their healthy New Year resolutions.

Therefore, Lanarkshire residents looking to eat healthier and be more active can access www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk/your-health/health-and-wellbeing/ for free ideas and programmes to support them. They include:

· Weigh to Go – a 15-week weight management group ran in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council and South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture.

· 12-Week Weight Management Programme – an online step-by-step programme that supports residents to review their current lifestyle and make new behaviour choices.

· An interactive map to explore local green spaces and health walks.

The right way to go to support your health.

· Tips to eat well for less

· Go Jauntly – an app to explore favourite local Lanarkshire walks.

Jonathan Cavana, NHS Lanarkshire Healthy Lifestyle and Weight Management Service manager, said: “We want to promote positive messages around lifestyle and nutrition.

"Our service has a range of easy-access physical activity and healthy weight initiatives for those looking to make lifestyle tweaks.

“The variety of options available means there is something for everyone, whether you attend a weight management group at a local leisure centre, access support and information online or simply enjoy the benefits of walking and nature.

"They’re all designed to bring about a permanent lifestyle change and empower people to design their new healthier lives.

“Changes happen best when we make small, realistic steps. It doesn’t matter what you do, as long as it’s something you enjoy.”

Hilary Pierce, Healthy Lifestyle and Weight Management Service dietetic lead, also encouraged locals to sign up.

She said: “Fad diets can be harmful, restrictive and difficult to stick to. In order to make positive changes, it’s helpful to consider what we should be eating and doing more of – every small step counts.

“By focusing on positive outcomes like physical and mental wellbeing, benefits can include better mobility, energy, more restful sleep and improved mood; it’s not solely about weight loss.”