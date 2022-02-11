NHS Lanarkshire promotes Mind Matters website

Website places mental health self-help at people's fingertips in Lanarkshire.

Lanarkshire Mind Matters offers free resources to help people with anxiety, depression and sleep issues.

Dr Gary Tanner, NHS Lanarkshire director of psychological services, said: “The website provides links to self-help for problems including anxiety, depression and panic, as well as a range of free online therapy courses and information about how to maintain mental and physical well-being, sleep better and cope with stress.

“People can also access Calm Distress – an online therapy course, designed for people aged 16 and over to help with stress, anxiety, emotions and well-being.

"The idea is simple: to provide high-quality, evidence-based therapeutic ideas in a way that anyone with an internet connection can access. The course is made up of pre-recorded videos, plus downloadable material.

“Over five friendly sessions, Calm Distress will guide people through ways by which they can open up to day-to-day stress, recognise their warning signs, and learn new ways to cope.

“Each Calm Distress video is about 20 minutes long, giving you lots of useful information in the time it takes to drink a cup of tea.

“You can watch the videos in any order you like, depending on what you want to focus on – for example difficult thoughts or feelings – and you can keep going back to them any time.”

There are also booklets to go with the videos, which you can download and dip into. The course has designed to enable people to do what they feel works for them, whenever they want.

Gary added: “Calm Distress is another major step forward in our digital development. Covid-19 has highlighted the need to do things differently and our staff have been working tirelessly to develop new ideas.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to access help and advice that they can put into practice straight away. Calm Distress will be of potential benefit to thousands of people, both now and in future.

“Since it started, hundreds of people from across Lanarkshire have benefited from Calm Distress.

“Psychological services also continue to offer assessment and treatment to patients via telephone, video and outpatient clinics.”

A range of support and advice is offered through the website to help people adjust and adapt to life post-pandemic.

Online cognitive behavioural therapy courses are also available to combat a range of issues. They include SilverCloud, Beating The Blues and Daylight and Sleepio.

SilverCloud tackles a range of problems, including physical health difficulties; Beating The Blues is an eight-session course that can help with anxiety and depression but participants must be referred by a professional, while Daylight and Sleepio courses offer two online programmes for anxiety, worry and issues with sleeping.

Individual and group therapy is also available from the Adult Psychological Therapies Team, with referrals made by professionals.