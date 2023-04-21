NHS Lanarkshire is encouraging people to look after their mental well-being by highlighting the support available to those dealing with life’s challenges.

Mind to Mind, hosted on NHS Inform, features over 30 videos of people talking about their own mental well=-being challenges in a bid to help others who may be going through the same.

Covering topics including anxiety and panic, money worries, stress, improving sleep, lifting mood and moving through grief, each contributor shares practical advice on what has worked for them.

The website also features commentary from a range of professionals and signposts where people can access further help and support.

NHS Lanarkshire is keen to remind people that support and advice is just a click or a call away.

In addition, Lanarkshire Mind Matters has been produced by NHS Lanarkshire’s psychological services to provide mental health self-help. It aims to link adults aged 18 and over to evidence-based mental health information, advice and help.

Dr Joanne Waine, NHS Lanarkshire head of adult psychological specialities, said: “If you're feeling anxious, stressed, are worried about money or having problems sleeping, it’s important to remember support is available.

“Hearing about the experiences of others can help with life’s daily stresses and Mind to Mind is a valuable source of advice from people who have dealt with similar challenges.

“If you need more urgent help, you can contact your GP during office hours, phone NHS 24 on 111 at anytime and in an emergency call 999.”

The Scottish Government’s Principal Medical Officer for Mental Health Dr Alastair Cook acknowledged that the things happening in the world at the moment can add to the day to day stresses.

He added: “Our mental well-being, like other aspects of health and fitness, is something we need to think about regularly.

“The world is a difficult place and problems seem to keep increasing with cost of living, wars, natural disasters and climate change. All these ‘big’ stresses add to the normal day to day stresses. It’s important to remember support is available.”

