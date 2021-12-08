18-01-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Day 298 of UK wide coronavirus lockdown measures. Day 14 of mainland Scotland Lockdown Two. Falkirk is in Level 4. FALKIRK. Falkirk Town Hall. NHS Forth Valley, Community covid vaccination clinic starts today. Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being used today. Tracey McGregor, immunisation staff nurse and John Shepherd 82 from Camelon.

Last week we reported that the board had the lion’s share of Scottish cases of the stain within its boundaries – and that initial figure of four published last Monday had quickly led to nine by the following day.

And the trend has continued upward a week on.

For this Monday, that figure was 22 - but it shot up by seven cases overnight.

There are 99 cases of the variant in total across Scotland by time of going to press.

Now the board is urging members of the public to consider taking decisive action in regard to testing in regard to all social interactions in the run-up to Christmas – as a matter of course.

Dr Femi Oshin, NHS Lanarkshire Covid-19 public health tactical lead, said: "With the emergence of this new Covid variant which is potentially more transmissible, we would like to remind the public of the importance of taking regular lateral flow device (LFD) tests and continuing to follow the current guidance.

“Taking a lateral flow test before you socialise, whether that be meeting a friend in a café, bar or restaurant, going to a shopping centre or going to another household, is a vital part of reducing the spread of Covid and protecting the community.

"This is particularly important if you are meeting a vulnerable relative or friend but we are urging the public to test before all social interactions.

“Regular testing is particularly important ahead of social gatherings or mixing with other households in the run up to Christmas.

"Testing kits are available for free in walk-in centres, community pharmacies and online.

Meanwhile those in the 40 to 49 age group who have not applied for their third jab can still do so through the use of an online portal we flagged up in a previous edition.

To utilise this booking system, patients will need their unique vaccination username which can be found on any previous appointment letter.

If this is not readily available, it can be located or reset at NHS Inform’s “recover username” page.