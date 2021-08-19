NHS Lanarkshire's elective surgery move

Don’t miss the chance to give your views on the future of planned orthopaedic surgery.

Elective orthopaedics is planned surgery primarily to replace the main bone joints, such as hip, knee and shoulders, and for repairs to the associated tissue.

NHS Lanarkshire’s preferred option is to transfer the service from its current location at University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride to the new University Hospital Monklands, on the outskirts of Airdrie, when it opens around 2028.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The preferred option has been proposed by officers of NHS Lanarkshire. However, before a final decision is made, the health board believes it is crucial to hear the views of stakeholders, including the public, orthopaedic patients and their families, staff from NHS Lanarkshire and health and social care partnerships, and other members of the community who have an interest.

Dr Jane Burns, NHS Lanarkshire medical director, said: “Most of our current elective orthopaedic surgery takes place at University Hospital Hairmyres. Additional capacity is provided by the NHS Golden Jubilee National Hospital and independent hospitals, with shoulder and upper body orthopaedic surgery carried out at University Hospital Wishaw.

“We believe there are a number of benefits to having a state-of-the-art elective orthopaedic unit.”

It would be large enough to conduct all the elective orthopaedic surgery currently provided at Hairmyres and Wishaw, benefiting patients by reducing, or even removing, the need for independent sector treatment.

Jane added: “Orthopaedic outpatient care will still be available at Lanarkshire’s three acute hospitals.

“The proposals don’t affect the orthopaedic trauma service – urgent and emergency care for people who have broken bones – which will continue to be located at University Hospital Wishaw.”

Complete the online survey at nhslanarkshire.engage-360.co.uk/surveys/4.