Omicron cases in Glasgow shoot up 60% in one day

The number of Omicron variant cases in Glasgow has risen 60 per cent in one day.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:13 pm

New data from Public Health Scotland shows that 220 cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

That is up from 133 on Tuesday - and from 48 a week ago.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The latest data from the Scottish Government also shows that there were 5155 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hours.

There were also 22 new reported deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

544 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 - 38 of whom were in intensive care.

Covid-19Greater GlasgowOmicronPublic Health ScotlandScottish Government