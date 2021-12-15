Omicron cases in Glasgow shoot up 60% in one day

The number of Omicron variant cases in Glasgow has risen 60 per cent in one day.

New data from Public Health Scotland shows that 220 cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

That is up from 133 on Tuesday - and from 48 a week ago.

The latest data from the Scottish Government also shows that there were 5155 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hours.

There were also 22 new reported deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19.