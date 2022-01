The number of Omicron cases in Glasgow has surged past the 4000 mark.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland, up to December 31, shows that 4011 cases of the Covid-19 variant had been identified in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

That was up from 3174 on December 30, and more than double the figure from December 24.

Members of the public receive vaccinations on a vaccination bus at West College Scotland Clydebank Campus on December 17, 2021 in Glasgow. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Glasgow area has more cases of Omicron than any other part of Scotland.