Omicron in Glasgow: Huge surge in cases after New Year break

Omicron cases in Glasgow have surged following the New Year break.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that 6027 Omicron cases have been recorded in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

The figures for January 5 are the first that have been issued since December 31, due to the New Year break.

On New Year’s Eve, there had been 4011 cases in the city and surrounding area.

People are being advised to take a nasal and throat sample to detect the Omicron variant (Photo: Getty Images)

To put the speed at which the Covid-19 variant has spread into perspective, on December 23 just 722 cases had been confirmed.

There have now been 21,832 cases of Omicron identified in the whole of Scotland.