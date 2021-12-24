Omicron in Glasgow: See how variant has grown as cases hit 722

The Omicron variant is continuing to spread in Glasgow, according to new data.

Data released by Public Health Scotland on Wednesday showed that there was 722 recorded cases in the city, up from 506 the day before.

There are more Omicron cases in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area than any other part of Scotland. There are 2326 cases in the whole of Scotland - meaning Glasgow cases make up almost a third of all cases in the entire country.

This graph shows how the Omicron variant has spread in Glasgow day-by-day since the first case was identified on November 30.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed earlier this month that Omicron was the dominant Covid-19 strain in Scotland.