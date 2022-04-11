Over 20 GP practices have closed in Glasgow in a decade

Glasgow has lost more than 20 GP practices over the last decade, new figures show.

A Freedom of Information request from GlasgowWorld found that NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had 264 GP practices in 2012 and 243 now - down 21 in just a decade.

Official records show that the number of GPs working for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has risen, from 1073 in 2012 to 1130 in 2021, although the data does not show the Whole Time Equivalent (WTE) figure - the number when taking into account a 37-hour working week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde says this reduction in the number of GP practices is because of mergers.

A statement from NHSGGC said: “Throughout Scotland, GPs work as independent contractors. Those who work in a Practice as a GP Partner will hold a contract with the Health Board to deliver General Medical Services through their Practice. However, GP partners and the majority of GPs are not directly employed by a Health Board.

“The number of GP Practices across Scotland has reduced over the past 10-15 years and this is mainly due to the practice mergers, which may occur for a number of reasons, such as maintaining sustainability of the service and ensure access to and provision of care to the local community.