Patients in Clydesdale will be contacted about remaining on waiting lists

A new NHS Scotland initiative launched in Lanarkshire last month is extending the patient waiting lists that are being contacted to enquire if patients still require to remain on the list.
By Julie Currie
Published 21st Oct 2023, 12:31 BST
The national service is being delivered by NHS Scotland’s National Elective Co-ordination Unit (NECU) in partnership with the digital solutions provider, DrDoctor.

Initially, the service was validating the waiting lists for the public dental service, new routine ultrasound scans and new routine MRI scans.

It has now included the waiting lists for general surgery outpatient, inpatient and day case; general surgery upper gastrointestinal; colorectal; colorectal incontinence; endoscopy; gynaecology; ear, nose and throat paediatric outpatient, inpatient and day case; oral maxillofacial surgery inpatient; oral maxillofacial surgery paediatric inpatient; oral maxillofacial surgery local anaesthetic and oral maxillofacial surgery local anaesthetic paediatric.

Patients waiting on a variety of appointments will be able to indicate if they still need to be on a waiting list.Patients waiting on a variety of appointments will be able to indicate if they still need to be on a waiting list.
It will also include waiting lists for outpatients as follows: cardiology; gastro; neurology; respiratory; rheumatology; orthopaedics; oral maxillofacial surgery paediatrics; oral maxillofacial surgery and gynaecology.

Patient across Lanarkshire on one of these lists should be aware they may receive a text message from the NECU over the coming days and weeks.

Richard Bell, NECU associate director, said: “We are extending this initiative to allow patients from other waiting lists to comment on their needs when requesting to stay or be removed from the waiting list and improve communication with patients.

“NECU is able to engage with a large cohort of patients simultaneously to ascertain if they still require an appointment. In turn, this also largely improves regular communication with patients.

Patients will receive a text message from NHS Scotland National Elective Coordination Unit (NECU) on the mobile number 07860 039092.

“This will include a link to a short survey asking if they still need their appointment or operation, followed by a few questions to confirm their identity. People who are answering the survey on behalf of someone else must provide the patient’s details at this stage.”

