Plans for new West End care home turned down

Plans for a new care home in Glasgow’s West End have been rejected.

Northcare (Scotland) Ltd had submitted plans to create a new 66-bed residential care home on Helensburgh Drive in Anniesland.

The development, if it had gone ahead, would have seen the demolition of the local bowling green, which is vacant after the bowling club ceased operation.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care home residents in England can now have unlimited visits from family and friends (Photo: Shutterstock)

However, planning officials have refused to give permission, saying that the proposal would lead to the loss of open space, would be detrimental to the development of the area, and that access to the site could be hazardous.