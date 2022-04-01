Plans for new West End care home turned down

Northcare (Scotland) Ltd had submitted plans to create a new 66-bed residential care home on Helensburgh Drive in Anniesland.
The development, if it had gone ahead, would have seen the demolition of the local bowling green, which is vacant after the bowling club ceased operation.
However, planning officials have refused to give permission, saying that the proposal would lead to the loss of open space, would be detrimental to the development of the area, and that access to the site could be hazardous.
The applicant runs six care homes in the region and the development would’ve been a £10m investment in the area.