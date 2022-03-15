Plans to end the legal requirements on wearing face coverings in indoor public settings have been postponed, the First Minister has announced.

The current rules mean that you have to wear a face covering whenever you enter an indoor public setting, whether it be a shopping centre, restaurant, cafe, church or train.

The legal restrictions were due to end on Monday, March 21. Instead, this would change to guidance.

However, Ms Sturgeon announced this afternoon that this change would be postponed.

Despite this restriction remaining, it was also announced that all other legal restrictions would be lifted.

What did the First Minister say?

“Given the current spike in case numbers, we consider it prudent to retain this requirement in regulation for a further short period,” she said.

“I know this will be disappointing for businesses and service providers...however, ensuring maximum continued usage of face coverings will provide some additional protection, particularly for the most vulnerable.”

The restrictions will be reviewed in two weeks - it is expected this will change to guidance in early April.

Ms Sturgeon has been updating MSPs in the Scottish Parliament about the Covid-19 situation in Scotland.

It comes as Covid case numbers surge, with figures in Glasgow steadily rising for the last few weeks.