Paediatric senior charge nurse Jane Thomson at University Hospital Wishaw is urging them to consider booking an appointment for their child to receive the Covid vaccine, particularly those children classed as vulnerable or living with a vulnerable person.

She said: “We realise that some may have concerns. However, like all the other vaccines over the years these vaccines have been tried and tested and are important to reduce the severity of illness in children. I would like to encourage them to make that informed decision, especially those kids that are at higher risk."