Pollok prison officer plans career change after troops help ambulance service

Sergeant Nina Dainese of 71 Engineer Regiment tells Pauline Howie of the satisfaction soldiers gained in being able to assist

However, she discovered that the soldiers also wanted to thank her, and the crews they worked with, for what they described as a hugely satisfying and interesting experience.

Mrs Howie visited the soldiers at Johnstone Ambulance Station in Renfrewshire and was regaled with stories of how much they had gained from the task.

They enthused about how their military uniform had become a talking point for many families, sometimes diverting attention away from the trauma felt by families as the paramedics dealt with patients.

Mrs Howie was also told that some Army Reservists are considering career changes, so that they can continue to support their communities.

Sergeant Nina Dainese – a prison officer from Pollok, and a reservist with 71 Engineer Regiment – has already set her sights on changing roles.

She “I found it thoroughly fascinating, and I really enjoyed not only working with the ambulance crews but also interacting with the public.”And like many of the soldiers, she has anecdotal memories to carry with her.

Sgt Dainese added: “There was one elderly angler dressed in camouflage and who had a heart problem. We responded and when he became settled and spotted me in Army uniform he asked – are you an angler too?”The Army provided drivers when the pandemic forced many ambulance drivers to self-isolate. Most were drawn from Army Reserve regiments across Scotland and were released by their employers in order to help.

Mrs Howie said: “I was delighted to visit the troops to personally thank them for their support and I would like to extend this thanks to all the military personnel who have been deployed with SAS over the last six months.

"To hear that some are now keen to join the service is testament to our fantastic, dedicated staff who have been working tirelessly through the pandemic.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service is the heartbeat of our NHS and the assistance from our military personnel has proved invaluable over these challenging winter months.