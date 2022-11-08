By Clare Grant

And that is despite working seven days a week to meet the target involving 10,000 people who are housbound across board boundaries.

Now NHS Lanarkshire has admitted that the patients involved have been contacted in the hope they might consider being vaccinated at a vaccination hub instead.

There is no transport being laid on to enable this but the health board has said that the process would be finished quicker if a friend or relative could step in to help with a lift to the hub.

However, it has been stressed that if this is not impossible, staff would visit the patient in their home, albeit at a later date to administer the vaccine.

Susan Frew, Service Manager for Lanarkshire’s Vaccination Programme explained: “To try to get the most vulnerable people vaccinated as quickly as possible, the team have been contacting housebound people and offering them the opportunity to get their vaccination quicker at a vaccination centre.

"We are offering them a time and date that suits them.

Advertisement

"So far, we have already had 377 people take up the offer. However, we also want to reassure housebound people that, if you get a call and cannot make a vaccination centre, this will not affect when you get your home visit.